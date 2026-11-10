PUBG Publisher Krafton’s Quarterly Operating Profit Falls 35.5 Percent Despite Revenue Growth

SEOUL–South Korean video game publisher Krafton reported a 35.5 percent decline in operating profit for the July-September 2026 quarter as higher investments in new projects and fewer collaborations involving its flagship PUBG: Battlegrounds franchise weighed on earnings despite an increase in revenue.

The company posted an operating profit of 225 billion won ($168.5 million) for the third quarter, according to a regulatory filing released Tuesday.

Revenue increased 11.6 percent year-over-year to 971.4 billion won, reflecting continued sales growth across the company’s gaming business.

However, Krafton recorded a net loss of 68.4 billion won during the quarter, marking a reversal from profitability.

A company official attributed the decline in operating profit partly to fewer intellectual property collaborations involving PUBG: Battlegrounds compared with the corresponding period last year.

Increased spending on upcoming game development projects also contributed to the reduction in operating earnings.

Despite the weaker quarterly profitability, the company said its cumulative operating profit and revenue reached record levels, highlighting the continued strength of its broader business performance.

Looking ahead, Krafton plans to expand its player base by introducing more diverse gameplay experiences, strengthening its mobile gaming presence in emerging markets and increasing promotional efforts around the PUBG franchise.

The company is also preparing for the full launch of Subnautica 2, a sequel to the popular underwater exploration and survival game.

Krafton said a major early access update for Subnautica 2 is scheduled for the end of 2026 as development continues toward the game’s full release.

In addition to its game development plans, Krafton announced a new share repurchase initiative as part of its shareholder return strategy.

The company said it would conduct a 300 billion-won share buyback, bringing its total treasury share repurchases for 2026 to 917.2 billion won.

The move is intended to support shareholder returns as Krafton continues investing in new gaming titles and expanding its existing franchises.

Meanwhile, Krafton India announced Tuesday that Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will receive its 4.7 update on November 18, 2026.

The update will introduce Arctic Chronicles, a Nordic winter-themed gameplay mode inspired by Jormungandr, the giant serpent from Norse mythology.

Scheduled to run through January 18, 2027, the new mode will feature additional gameplay elements across the Erangel, Livik and Vikendi maps.

Players will encounter an ancient mythical creature integrated into the game environment, along with new exploration areas and combat experiences.

The update is part of Krafton’s efforts to maintain player engagement and expand the appeal of its mobile gaming portfolio, particularly in India, one of its important gaming markets.

The company’s latest financial results highlight the challenges of balancing investment in future game development with near-term profitability as Krafton seeks to expand beyond its established PUBG franchise. (Source: IANS)