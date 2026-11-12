Sundar Pichai Tops HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026, Surpassing Satya Nadella

NEW DELHI–Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai has overtaken Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to become the highest-ranked Indian-origin business leader in the HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026, reflecting Alphabet’s growing market valuation and the increasing influence of Indian executives in the global technology industry.

Pichai secured the top position with Alphabet valued at $4.2 trillion, followed by Nadella in second place. Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra ranked third, while YouTube CEO Neal Mohan and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian rounded out the top five.

The 2026 ranking includes 236 Indian-origin executives leading 200 companies headquartered outside India. Together, these businesses have a combined valuation of $15 trillion, representing a 53% increase from $9.9 trillion in 2024.

The companies collectively employ nearly 5.3 million people worldwide and generated $2.5 trillion in revenue during 2025, with combined net profits reaching $416 billion.

Alphabet’s valuation increased 98% from 2024, helping it surpass Microsoft, whose valuation declined 17% over the same period.

Micron Technology recorded particularly strong growth, with its valuation rising 1,174% to $1.4 trillion, driven by increasing demand for memory chips used in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The five largest companies on the list have a combined valuation of $9.1 trillion, accounting for 61% of the total value of all ranked businesses. The top 10 companies represent nearly 70% of the combined valuation.

Artificial intelligence emerged as a major contributor to the rankings, appearing as a separate industry category for the first time. The 18 companies classified specifically within the AI sector have a combined valuation of $227 billion.

The report also identified 103 companies that are either AI-driven or have integrated artificial intelligence into their operations. These businesses collectively account for $10.7 trillion, representing 71% of the total valuation of companies on the list.

Among startups, AI coding platform Cursor led with a valuation of $60 billion. Seven of the 10 most valuable startups included in the ranking operate in artificial intelligence, and all are headquartered in the United States.

Software and services remained the largest industry represented, with 53 companies, followed by financial services with 31 and healthcare with 21.

The findings underscore the expanding presence of Indian-origin executives in global business leadership, particularly in technology, artificial intelligence and financial services, as companies under their management continue to play a significant role in the world economy. (Source: IANS)