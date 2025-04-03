Prakash Kota Joins UKG as Chief Information Officer

LOWELL, Mass., & WESTON, Fla.— Workforce management software company UKG has appointed Prakash Kota as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO), the company announced today.

In his new role, Kota will oversee the company’s enterprise technology strategy, including efforts to enhance go-to-market systems, optimize internal processes, and further develop artificial intelligence capabilities aimed at transforming how businesses manage their global workforces. He will report to UKG President and Chief Financial Officer Arlen Shenkman.

“Prakash is a global technology visionary who is recognized by his peers as a leader and innovator,” said Shenkman. “His experience leading large-scale, enterprise-wide initiatives and his focus on data and AI will help UKG continue delivering intelligent workforce solutions to our customers.”

Kota brings more than two decades of experience in the tech industry, most recently serving as senior vice president and CIO at Autodesk, where he led the company’s enterprise strategy, data platforms, infrastructure, and digital transformation efforts. At Autodesk, he played a key role in scaling global operations and delivering SaaS solutions that improved both customer and employee experiences.

“I am excited to join UKG at such a pivotal time in its growth journey,” said Kota. “By leveraging a data- and AI-first approach, we can create smarter, more seamless experiences that foster trust, improve collaboration, and drive real business results for our 80,000 customers worldwide.”

Kota, based in San Francisco, has been recognized as a leading figure in the industry, receiving honors such as the Bay Area CIO Global Orbie award, being named to Forbes’ CIO Next list, and earning a spot among the National Diversity Council’s Top 100 CIOs.