‘Trump Tariff’ on India Is Misguided, Says Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi

Washington– Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Thursday criticized former President Donald Trump’s newly announced tariffs on Indian imports, calling them “misguided” and harmful to the U.S.-India relationship.

“President Trump’s latest blanket tariffs on India are not only misguided, but they also pose a serious threat to America’s economic, diplomatic, and national security interests,” said Krishnamoorthi. “At a time when our partnership with India is more important than ever—for shared economic prosperity and joint efforts to counter the military aggression and economic coercion of the Chinese Communist Party—these tariffs place an unnecessary strain on our relationship with the world’s largest democracy.”

Krishnamoorthi is one of five Indian American members currently serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, alongside Ro Khanna, Ami Bera, Shri Thanedar, and Pramila Jayapal.

While expressing confidence that the U.S.-India friendship will remain strong, Krishnamoorthi warned that the new tariffs would raise costs for American families and create additional challenges for businesses in both countries.

“I strongly urge President Trump to reverse these harmful new tariffs, including those on Indian imports,” he said. “Instead, we should be prioritizing the well-being of American families, strengthening the U.S.-India partnership, and reinforcing our collective economic and national security in the face of rising authoritarian threats.”

On Wednesday, Trump unveiled a new “reciprocal tariff” policy aimed at imposing higher import duties on countries that maintain high tariffs on U.S. goods or run large trade surpluses with the United States.

Under the plan, a baseline tariff of 10 percent will be applied to all imports, with certain countries subject to higher, individualized rates. Indian imports will face a 26 percent tariff, Chinese imports will be taxed at 34 percent, and goods from the European Union will see a 20 percent tariff, among others. (Source: IANS)