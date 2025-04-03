Thoughtworks Names Kaushik Sarkar as Regional Managing Director for Europe, Middle East, and India

Chicago— Global technology consultancy Thoughtworks has announced the appointment of Kaushik Sarkar as its new Regional Managing Director for Europe, the Middle East, and India (EMEI). Sarkar will lead strategic growth initiatives across these key markets, focusing on delivering AI-first software and data engineering solutions to support clients through their digital transformation journeys.

With over 25 years of leadership experience in global technology consulting, Sarkar will oversee Thoughtworks’ operations across a region marked by regulatory complexity, diverse digital maturity, and cultural nuances. His mandate includes accelerating go-to-market strategies and enhancing value delivery across industries such as financial services, automotive, healthcare and life sciences, public sector, and retail.

“We are excited to welcome Kaushik to Thoughtworks,” said Mike Sutcliff, CEO of Thoughtworks.

“His experience in building trusted relationships and leading digital transformation across diverse markets will be invaluable in helping our clients navigate complex landscapes with agility and purpose.”

Before joining Thoughtworks, Sarkar served as President of Collabera Digital, a product engineering and technology services company with operations across EMEA and APAC. He has also held senior leadership roles at Cognizant, GlobalLogic, IBM, and Tata Consultancy Services.

“I’m thrilled to lead Thoughtworks’ efforts across Europe, the Middle East, and India,” Sarkar said.

“Our clients depend on us to support their technology and sustainability goals amid evolving economic and regulatory challenges. I’m eager to help bridge the digital divide and deliver meaningful outcomes using our AI-first approach and deep engineering expertise.”

Thoughtworks continues to expand its presence in the EMEI region as demand grows for digital solutions that integrate strategy, design, and engineering with advanced data capabilities. Sarkar’s appointment signals the company’s commitment to deepening client engagement and driving sustainable innovation at scale.