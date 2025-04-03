United Digestive Taps eClinicalWorks’ AI-Powered healow Genie to Enhance Patient Access and Streamline Practice Operations

Westborough, Mass.— United Digestive, one of the Southeast’s leading gastroenterology care networks, has partnered with eClinicalWorks to implement healow® Genie, an AI-powered, EHR-agnostic contact center solution designed to improve patient communication and support clinical staff across its practices.

The platform will support 587 providers and team members across United Digestive’s multi-state network, which spans Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The goal: reduce administrative burden, enhance operational efficiency, and provide patients with 24/7 access to essential services via text, chatbot, or phone call.

With more than one million patient calls annually, United Digestive sought a solution that could handle routine inquiries—such as appointment scheduling, medication refills, bill payments, and referral requests—without increasing staff workload.

“We’re excited to see how healow Genie will enhance our call center performance and free up clinical staff to focus on direct patient care,” said Dr. Neal C. Patel, CEO of United Digestive.

“AI-driven solutions like this help ensure we’re providing fast, accurate, and compassionate service, while maintaining the human connection that defines our care philosophy.”

healow Genie uses natural language processing and conversational AI to manage patient interactions and deliver a consistent, responsive experience—even after office hours. It integrates seamlessly with existing workflows and systems, making it easier for practices to adopt without disrupting day-to-day operations.

Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks, emphasized the platform’s value in supporting both care teams and patients.

“With healow Genie, practices can extend patient access beyond normal business hours, streamline communications, and reduce call center strain,” Navani said.

“It’s about helping practices stay efficient and responsive while improving the overall patient experience.”

For care teams, this means less time spent managing phone queues and more time focused on clinical priorities. For patients, it means faster responses, easier access to services, and improved satisfaction—all critical as healthcare organizations look to boost engagement and retention.

In addition to front-line functionality, healow Genie includes tools for automated follow-ups, intelligent triage, and custom outreach campaigns—further enhancing its value in both high-volume and specialty care settings.

As healthcare providers continue to seek ways to optimize workflow and enhance patient-centered care, AI-powered contact center solutions like healow Genie are proving to be valuable allies, enabling practices to do more with less while raising the standard of service.