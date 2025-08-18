Airtel Users Hit by Widespread Network Outage Across India

NEW DELHI— Millions of Airtel customers were left scrambling on Monday after a major network outage disrupted mobile data, calls, and SMS services across several regions of India.

Outage-tracking platform Downdetector logged more than 2,300 complaints by 4:32 p.m., indicating the disruption was both extensive and prolonged. Users in Delhi-NCR were among the first to report problems, but posts on social media quickly showed the outage extended to multiple parts of the country.

Airtel acknowledged the issue in a statement, saying its team was working to restore connectivity as quickly as possible. “We are currently experiencing a network outage. Our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused,” the company said.

On X, frustrated customers voiced their anger over hours-long disruptions. Many reported being unable to make or receive calls, while others said text messaging had also been affected. Some users alleged billing discrepancies, claiming data was being deducted from 4G networks despite subscribing to 5G plans.

“@Airtel_Presence @airtelindia services are completely down. Unable to make or receive calls and even messages are not working. This is causing serious inconvenience. Please resolve the network outage immediately and confirm ETA for restoration,” one user posted.

The hashtag #AirtelDown began trending as reports poured in from across the country, with several users urging others not to panic if they were unable to reach friends or family members.

As of Monday evening, Airtel had not provided a timeline for full restoration but assured customers that efforts were underway to bring services back to normal. (Source: IANS)