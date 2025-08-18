WhatsApp Adds Call Scheduling, ‘Raise Hand’ Feature and More to Improve Conversations

NEW DELHI— WhatsApp has rolled out a new set of features aimed at making calls more organized and interactive, including the ability to schedule calls in advance and tools to manage group discussions more smoothly.

The new scheduling option allows users to set up calls with a date and time, whether for one-on-one chats or group discussions. Invitations can be sent directly to contacts or groups, and participants receive reminders so they don’t miss the conversation.

To further improve group calls, WhatsApp has added a “raise hand” feature, giving participants a way to indicate when they want to speak without interrupting. The update also introduces emoji reactions, letting users quickly share feelings or responses during a call without breaking the flow.

The Calls tab has also been redesigned. It now lists upcoming calls with the names of participants, makes it easier to share invite links, and notifies organizers when someone joins through a link.

Scheduling a call is straightforward: users open the Calls tab, select a contact or group, tap “Schedule Call,” choose the type of call, set the date and time, and confirm.

As with all WhatsApp communications, scheduled and live calls are protected by end-to-end encryption. The company said the update is intended to benefit both personal and professional users by making it easier to plan ahead, manage participation, and stay engaged.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp also reported in its India Monthly Report that it had banned more than 9.8 million accounts in June to combat abuse and harmful activity on the platform. Of those, nearly 1.98 million accounts were removed proactively before any user complaints were filed. (Source: IANS)