HDI Global USA Names Himadri Trivedi Business Transformation Lead

CHICAGO– HDI Global Insurance Company (HGIC), the U.S. carrier of international Corporate & Specialty insurer HDI Global, has appointed Himadri Trivedi to the newly created role of Business Transformation Lead.

Based at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Chicago, Trivedi will report to Kashif Syed, HGIC’s Chief Information and Transformation Officer (CITO). In her position, she will bridge IT and business teams to drive enterprise-wide transformation, strengthen governance, and deliver value-based outcomes.

“Himadri is a veteran analyst with more than 10 years of insurance industry experience,” said Syed. “She has worked with many operating systems across the sector, optimizing user experience and data reporting infrastructure. Transformation is essential to stay nimble and accelerate our growth in the U.S. I am confident that Himadri will help position us for future success in the region.”

Trivedi most recently served as Product Manager at Ambridge Insurance, where she led research, enhancement, and maintenance of claims management applications and data architecture. At HDI, she will collaborate closely with the U.S. executive leadership team to deliver on key strategic initiatives.

“Throughout my career, I’ve enjoyed collaborating with different teams to help turn ideas into reality,” said Trivedi. “From reimagining claims, streamlining underwriting, to reshaping IT strategy, I’m passionate about making change practical and impactful. With high growth ambitions, this is an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to helping HDI strengthen its position as a true partner in transformation.”

Trivedi holds a Bachelor of Science in biotechnology from Sardar Patel University, India, and an MBA in healthcare from the University of Northern Virginia. She also earned a Product Management and Strategy Certificate from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. (Source: IANS)