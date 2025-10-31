Maruti Suzuki Reports 8 Percent Rise in Q2 Net Profit, Revenue Up 13 Percent

NEW DELHI, India — Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country’s largest automaker, on Friday reported an 8 percent year-over-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,349 crore for the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26), supported by robust vehicle sales and sustained demand momentum.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 3,102.5 crore in the same quarter last year, according to its stock exchange filing. On a standalone basis, profit after tax rose 7.3 percent to Rs 3,293.1 crore from Rs 3,069.2 crore a year earlier.

Maruti Suzuki’s revenue from operations jumped 13 percent year-on-year to Rs 42,344 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 37,449 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 4,434 crore, slightly higher than Rs 4,417 crore in the previous year. However, the EBITDA margin narrowed to 10.5 percent from 11.9 percent due to higher input costs and pricing competition.

Despite the profit increase, shares of Maruti Suzuki traded slightly lower on Friday, closing at Rs 16,167 on the NSE, down 0.24 percent from the previous session.

Earlier this month, the company reported a 26 percent year-on-year rise in production for September 2025, reaching 2,01,915 units amid strong market demand and the introduction of new models. Production of utility vehicles such as the Brezza, Ertiga, and Fronx climbed 27 percent, while compact models including the Baleno, Swift, and Dzire also saw solid output growth.

Analysts expect the automaker to maintain steady performance in the second half of FY26, driven by festive season demand, GST rate cuts, a rural recovery, and a healthy pipeline of new launches. Axis Securities recently noted that while two-wheelers and commercial vehicles are showing strong momentum, passenger vehicle sales are likely to post high single-digit growth in the months ahead. (Source: IANS)