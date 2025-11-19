Apple Unveils 45 Finalists for 2025 App Store Awards

NEW DELHI, India — Apple on Wednesday announced 45 finalists for the 2025 App Store Awards, recognizing standout apps and games across 12 categories for their innovation, user experience, technical excellence, creativity, and cultural impact.

App Store editors selected the finalists, highlighting developers who pushed the boundaries of mobile and desktop software over the past year. For iPhone App of the Year, BandLab, LADDER, and Tiimo were honored for helping users enhance creativity, improve fitness training, and manage daily routines more intentionally. In the iPhone Game of the Year category, Capybara Go!, Pokémon TCG Pocket, and Thronefall stood out for their engaging gameplay and broad appeal.

Creativity and productivity defined the iPad categories, with apps like Detail, Graintouch, and Structured earning recognition. Games such as DREDGE, Infinity Nikki, and Prince of Persia: Lost Crown impressed with their narrative depth and immersive visuals.

On the Mac, finalists included Acorn for photo editing, Essayist for academic workflow support, and Under My Roof for home organization. Mac Game of the Year contenders included Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, and Neva, all noted for their storytelling and world-building.

Apple’s newest platform, Vision Pro, saw a strong debut in the awards lineup. Camo Studio, D-Day: The Camera Soldier, and Explore POV were among the leading Vision Pro apps, while Fishing Haven, Gears & Goo, and Porta Nubi topped the list of Vision Pro game finalists.

In the Cultural Impact category, several apps were recognized for advancing accessibility, inclusivity, and cultural expression. Be My Eyes, StoryGraph, Retro, Venba, and Yuka were highlighted for driving meaningful social engagement and empowering users to make informed choices.

Apple said the 2025 finalists reflect the growing creativity and diversity of the global developer community and reinforce the App Store’s role as a hub for breakthrough digital experiences. The awards honor creators whose work elevates productivity, inspires artistic expression, enriches workflows, and pushes the limits of modern gameplay.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the App Store Award finalists, a diverse and talented group of developers from around the globe,” said Carson Oliver, Apple’s head of App Store Worldwide. (Source: IANS)