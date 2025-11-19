Tesla to Open First Full-Fledged India Center in Gurugram This Month

NEW DELHI, India — Tesla is set to deepen its footprint in India with the launch of its first full-fledged center in Gurugram later this month, marking a major milestone in the company’s effort to expand sales and strengthen its retail presence in a luxury EV segment currently dominated by European brands.

The new center comes at a strategically important moment for Tesla, which is facing global challenges ranging from slowing demand in China to increasing scrutiny from investors in the United States. India, as a result, has moved higher on Tesla’s priority list. The Gurugram facility will add to the experience centers the company opened earlier this year in Mumbai and Delhi.

India became Tesla’s 50th global market following the rollout of two fully imported Model Y variants priced from Rs 59.89 lakh onward. With a steep 70 percent import duty, the Model Y is among the most expensive Tesla offerings worldwide — roughly 30 percent higher than its U.S. price. Despite the premium pricing, early demand has been strong. Data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association shows Tesla registered 104 retail units in September and October, as reflected on the Vahan portal.

The company is now counting on its India head, Sharad Agarwal, to accelerate momentum. Agarwal, who assumed the role last November, previously led Lamborghini India and earlier served as head of sales at Audi India. His appointment underscores Tesla’s ambition to compete more aggressively in a market where German automakers Mercedes-Benz and BMW currently command nearly 80 percent of luxury EV sales.

The expansion comes during a mixed year for Tesla globally. The company recorded a modest 7 percent year-on-year sales increase in the September quarter, delivering 4,97,100 units. Meanwhile, its China sales dropped to a three-year low of 26,006 units in October amid intensifying competition and softening demand.

India’s premium EV market is becoming more crowded, with rivals including the BMW iX1, Mercedes-Benz EQA, Volvo EC40, Kia EV6, and BYD Sealion 7. The segment logged between 460 and 480 units in sales during October alone.

Tesla’s first fully operational India center is expected to enhance customer accessibility, support retail growth, and cement the company’s presence in a market showing strong potential for luxury electric vehicles. (Source: IANS)