ChatGPT posts fastest user growth among smartphone apps in South Korea

Seoul– ChatGPT, the generative artificial intelligence platform developed by OpenAI, recorded the highest rate of user growth among all smartphone apps in South Korea this year, according to a survey released Wednesday.

The number of ChatGPT app users jumped 196.6 percent in November compared with January, making it the fastest-growing app in the country, based on a sample survey of 4 million smartphone users conducted by industry tracker Wiseapp Retail, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Daiso Mall, the online shopping platform of the discount retailer Daiso, ranked second with 31.9 percent growth, followed by beauty retailer Olive Young at 30.8 percent and Monino, an asset-management app for users of Samsung Group’s financial affiliates, at 28.1 percent.

ChatGPT also ranked as the most-used smartphone app during the period, with an average of 16.7 million monthly users. Kakao Pay followed with 9.1 million, while Olive Young recorded 8.6 million.

In October, Kakao announced that ChatGPT had been integrated into the KakaoTalk messaging app. With ChatGPT for Kakao, users can access the chatbot with a single tap and share AI-generated conversations, images and text with friends in real time, the company said. Existing ChatGPT users can log in through KakaoTalk using their current accounts.

The rollout marked the first major outcome of the partnership formed between Kakao and OpenAI in February, part of Kakao’s broader strategy to join a global AI alliance amid intensifying competition.

Data also showed that ChatGPT’s user base in South Korea surpassed 20 million for the first time in August. Monthly active users reached a record 20.31 million that month, compared with just 4.07 million a year earlier, according to Wiseapp Retail. (Source: IANS)