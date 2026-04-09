Mercedes-Benz India reports record annual sales of 19,363 units

NEW DELHI — Mercedes-Benz India posted its highest-ever annual sales, delivering 19,363 vehicles in fiscal year 2025–26, as strong demand for top-end luxury models and core segments drove growth.

The German luxury carmaker reported a 2.29 percent increase over the 18,928 units sold in the previous fiscal year. Sales also rose 7.45 percent in the January–March quarter, with 5,131 units sold compared with 4,775 units in the same period a year earlier.

The company said its performance was supported by a strong product lineup, network upgrades, and a focus on enhancing customer experience.

The top-end luxury segment remained a key growth driver, expanding 16 percent for the full year and 25 percent in the fourth quarter. This category includes models such as the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach range, EQS SUV, and AMG portfolio.

The segment accounted for 27 percent of total sales during the fiscal year, with waiting periods ranging from four months to as long as a year for certain models, including the AMG G 63.

The core segment — comprising the C-Class, long-wheelbase E-Class sedans, and GLC and GLE SUVs — also contributed significantly to overall volumes. The long-wheelbase E-Class remained the best-selling luxury car in India, maintaining strong demand across markets.

In contrast, the entry-level luxury segment declined 18 percent during the fiscal year amid rising competition from lower-priced offerings supported by market incentives.

Mercedes-Benz India said it remains focused on offering feature-rich vehicles aligned with its long-term brand positioning rather than pursuing volume-driven strategies.

Electric vehicles continued to gain traction, with battery electric models accounting for 20 percent of top-end luxury sales in fiscal 2025–26. Sales of top-end electric vehicles priced above Rs 1.4 crore surged 85 percent, led by demand for models such as the EQS SUV and EQS Maybach SUV.

The company is set to launch the CLA electric vehicle on April 24, marking the debut of its next-generation software-defined vehicles in India.

On the retail front, Mercedes-Benz India plans to expand its presence with more than 20 new luxury outlets in 2026 under its “Go to Customer” strategy. The expansion will include new markets such as Visakhapatnam and Varanasi, along with a stronger footprint in existing markets including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Goa.

The expansion will be backed by investments exceeding Rs 450 crore from franchise partners over the next two years, with a continued focus on upgrading facilities and integrating advanced technologies to enhance the customer experience. (Source: IANS)