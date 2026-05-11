Nasscom Says Tech Firms Are Reducing Energy Use, Supporting Remote Work

NEW DELHI — Indian technology companies are taking steps to reduce energy consumption and allow remote or hybrid work where possible amid continuing tensions in the Middle East, industry body Nasscom said Monday.

The statement followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal for citizens and organizations to cut fuel use and adopt work-from-home practices where feasible.

Nasscom said the technology sector already uses established hybrid work models that are adjusted based on job roles, customer requirements and operational needs.

“In light of the ongoing Middle East tensions, companies have adopted prudent energy management measures across campuses, including optimising non-essential consumption, rationalising select facility services, and enabling remote or hybrid work where operationally appropriate to reduce overall energy usage and commuting,” Nasscom said.

The industry group said companies are reducing non-essential energy use on campuses, adjusting some facility services and permitting remote or hybrid work in areas where operations allow it.

Nasscom said these steps are not new, but are part of the sector’s wider approach to sustainability and business resilience.

“These measures are not new but are part of the industry’s broader approach to operational resilience and sustainability,” it said.

The group said India’s technology industry has built strong business continuity systems and distributed delivery models that allow companies to operate flexibly while continuing to serve clients without disruption.

“India’s technology sector has well-established business continuity frameworks and distributed delivery models, which enable seamless operation with flexibility when required while ensuring uninterrupted service delivery,” Nasscom said.

Nasscom said it is monitoring the geopolitical situation and remains in contact with industry stakeholders and government authorities.

“While this remains an evolving situation, we are closely monitoring developments and remain engaged with industry stakeholders and government authorities to ensure a coordinated and responsible response,” it said. (Source: IANS)