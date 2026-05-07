IBM, Yotta Plan India-Hosted Agentic AI Platform for Enterprises

NEW DELHI — IBM and Yotta Data Services plan to build an agentic AI platform for enterprises and government organizations in India, with the system hosted on India-based cloud infrastructure.

The companies said the platform will use IBM watsonx Orchestrate and run on Yotta’s Shakti Cloud. The goal is to help organizations expand AI adoption while addressing data residency, security and regulatory compliance requirements.

The proposed platform is designed to help organizations deploy and manage AI agents across functions such as IT service management, human resources, finance, procurement and customer support.

“Indian enterprises are increasingly focused on operationalising AI in a way that is secure, governed, and aligned with regulatory expectations. This collaboration will combine IBM’s AI capabilities with Yotta’s sovereign cloud infrastructure to help organisations scale AI responsibly,” said Sandip Patel, managing director of IBM India and South Asia.

The companies said demand is increasing for platforms that can coordinate AI-driven workflows across business functions as enterprises move from experimentation to operational deployment.

IBM Sovereign Core also will be hosted on Yotta’s Shakti Cloud to help organizations build and operate AI-ready sovereign environments. The companies said the offering will provide continuous compliance monitoring, verifiable control and governed AI execution across data, operations, technology and AI.

The collaboration is intended to give Indian organizations a foundation for deploying agentic AI at scale while maintaining compliance and control. IBM Sovereign Core, deployed on India-based infrastructure empaneled by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is expected to help enterprises and government organizations meet data residency mandates, maintain audit-ready compliance evidence and keep AI workloads within defined sovereign boundaries.

“AI innovation in India must be anchored in sovereignty, security, and performance. Together with IBM, we propose to enable enterprises to harness the power of agentic AI on a secure, India-hosted cloud, so they can innovate with confidence while maintaining control over their data and operations,” said Sunil Gupta, co-founder, managing director and CEO of Yotta Data Services.

Yotta’s Shakti Cloud provides scalable GPU infrastructure and AI services for Indian enterprises. Combined with IBM watsonx Orchestrate, the companies said the proposed platform is designed to help Indian organizations adopt AI more quickly and securely while streamlining operations across business functions. (Source: IANS)