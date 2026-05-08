Swiggy FY26 Net Loss Widens to Rs 4,154 Crore

NEW DELHI — Swiggy reported a wider full-year net loss for FY26, even as its quarterly loss narrowed and revenue continued to grow sharply.

The food delivery and quick commerce company said Friday that its net loss for the full financial year rose 33% to Rs 4,154 crore, compared with Rs 3,117 crore in the previous fiscal year.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, Swiggy’s net loss narrowed to Rs 800 crore from Rs 1,081 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 45% year over year to Rs 6,383 crore in the fourth quarter, compared with Rs 4,410 crore a year earlier. Total income increased 46.74% to Rs 6,649 crore from Rs 4,531 crore.

Advertising and sales promotion expenses rose to Rs 1,577 crore, up 36% from Rs 1,161 crore in the year-earlier quarter.

Swiggy Managing Director and Group CEO Sriharsha Majety said the company’s quick commerce business, Instamart, is focused on improving unit economics and operational efficiency.

“In quick commerce, the next phase will be defined by anticipating consumer needs, not merely fulfilling them. Unit economics continue to improve quarter on quarter, and we remain on track for contribution margin breakeven in line with our guidance,” Majety said.

Instamart reported a 68.8% year-over-year increase in gross order value to Rs 7,881 crore during the quarter.

In Swiggy’s food delivery business, gross order value stood at Rs 9,005 crore, while orders reached 18.3 million.

Swiggy shares closed Friday at Rs 281.30 on the BSE, up 0.68%. The stock has traded between a 52-week high of Rs 473 and a 52-week low of Rs 256.40. (Source: IANS)