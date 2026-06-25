Amazon’s $48 Billion India Investment Will Create Opportunities for Youth, Modi Says

New Delhi — Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed Amazon’s planned $48 billion investment in India, saying it would create new opportunities for the country’s young people and reflect growing global interest in the Indian economy.

Amazon announced plans to invest $48 billion between 2026 and 2030 to expand and support its businesses in India following a meeting between Modi and Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in New Delhi.

“A great meeting with Mr. Andy Jassy. I welcome Amazon’s record $48 billion investment in India. This will create new opportunities for our youth. At the same time, it shows the growing interest across the world to invest in India,” PM Modi posted on X.

As part of the investment, Amazon plans to commit an additional $13 billion to expanding its artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure in India by 2030.

The latest commitment will bring Amazon’s planned investment in AI and cloud infrastructure in the country to more than $21 billion between 2026 and 2030, making the company one of India’s largest global investors in those sectors.

“We came to India over a decade ago and have since been serving customers, sellers, developers, start-ups and enterprises through our different businesses. The response has been tremendous, with strong growth especially across our ecommerce, AI, and cloud businesses,” Jassy said.

“We are investing over $48 billion in the coming five years to meet the strong demand across our business in India and to help the country achieve these priorities. We are inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat, and we are committed to being a long-term partner in India’s growth story,” he added.

Jassy thanked Modi for his leadership and emphasized India’s growing importance to Amazon, which operates businesses in e-commerce, AI, cloud computing and entertainment in the country.

He said Amazon’s India operations were experiencing strong growth, particularly in e-commerce and Amazon Web Services, amid rising customer demand. (Source: IANS)