IndiGo Flight Makes Safe Landing After Lightning Strike Damages Aircraft’s Nose

Lucknow — An IndiGo passenger aircraft flying from Patna to Lucknow was damaged after encountering severe weather and a reported lightning strike, prompting an investigation by India’s aviation regulator.

The aircraft, carrying 104 passengers and six crew members, landed safely at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on Wednesday, eight minutes ahead of schedule. No injuries were reported.

The flight was reportedly traveling at an altitude of 17,000 feet when lightning struck the aircraft, damaging its nose section. The plane has since been grounded pending safety inspections and repairs.

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into the incident. The aircraft will remain out of service until the necessary maintenance work is completed and regulatory clearance is granted.

IndiGo confirmed that flight 6E 625, operating between Patna and Lucknow on October 7, encountered adverse weather conditions, including a hailstorm during its approach to Lucknow.

According to the airline, the severe weather damaged the aircraft’s radome, the protective covering at the front of the plane that houses radar equipment.

“The aircraft landed safely, and all customers disembarked at their destination, i.e. Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

The airline said aviation authorities were notified immediately and that the aircraft would undergo inspections and maintenance before returning to service.

The incident follows another recent case involving an IndiGo aircraft that sustained damage while landing at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport.

Last month, an IndiGo Airbus A321neo operating from Guwahati to Bengaluru experienced a tail strike during landing amid gusty weather conditions.

The airline described the incident as an “abnormal runway contact” and subsequently grounded the aircraft for damage assessments and safety checks.

Both incidents have resulted in aircraft being temporarily withdrawn from service while the airline and aviation authorities complete the required inspections. (Source: IANS)